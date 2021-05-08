Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Trading Up 6.5% on Earnings Beat

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) traded up 6.5% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $18.95 and last traded at $18.95. 2,059 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 396,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DYN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 19.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,241,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,284,000 after purchasing an additional 205,594 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 81.20 and a quick ratio of 81.20.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

