Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Trading Up 6.5% on Earnings Beat

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) traded up 6.5% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $18.95 and last traded at $18.95. 2,059 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 396,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.
The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DYN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 81.20 and a quick ratio of 81.20.
Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYN)
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.