DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MEURV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €293.00 ($344.71) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Independent Research set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays set a €284.00 ($334.12) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €274.25 ($322.65).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Further Reading: Street Name

Analyst Recommendations for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit