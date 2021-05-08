DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MEURV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €293.00 ($344.71) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Independent Research set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays set a €284.00 ($334.12) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €274.25 ($322.65).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

