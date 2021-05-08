E Scott Urdang Acquires 1,000 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $47.11 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.37.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 75.58%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 25,139 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 271,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

