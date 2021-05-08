eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.65.
EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.
In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.78. 10,347,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,758,300. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay has a 52 week low of $40.81 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.99 and its 200-day moving average is $55.72.
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.
eBay announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
About eBay
eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.
Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur
Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.