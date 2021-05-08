Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Echo Energy (LON:ECHO)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON:ECHO opened at GBX 0.98 ($0.01) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of £12.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75. Echo Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.90 ($0.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Echo Energy Company Profile

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur and Tapi Aike. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

