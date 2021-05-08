Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Echo Energy (LON:ECHO)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
LON:ECHO opened at GBX 0.98 ($0.01) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of £12.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75. Echo Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.90 ($0.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Echo Energy Company Profile
Recommended Story: Black Swan
Receive News & Ratings for Echo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.