Eckoh (LON:ECK) Price Target Raised to GBX 88

Eckoh (LON:ECK) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 88 ($1.15) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
ECK opened at GBX 73 ($0.95) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 73.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 66.80. Eckoh has a 52-week low of GBX 53 ($0.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 83 ($1.08). The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £185.20 million and a P/E ratio of 60.83.
About Eckoh
