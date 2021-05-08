Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. Sells 11,050 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,022,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,565.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $92.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.23 and a fifty-two week high of $98.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on EW shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,987,339,000 after buying an additional 1,181,085 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,027,000 after purchasing an additional 895,789 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,709,000 after purchasing an additional 239,765 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,483,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

