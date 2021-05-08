eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). eHealth posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EHTH. Truist dropped their target price on eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,447,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,283,000 after buying an additional 386,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,490,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in eHealth by 27.1% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,069,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,811,000 after purchasing an additional 227,866 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eHealth by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 844,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,598,000 after purchasing an additional 205,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in eHealth by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 357,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,272,000 after purchasing an additional 87,258 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $68.95 on Friday. eHealth has a 1 year low of $47.84 and a 1 year high of $137.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.70.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

