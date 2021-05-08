eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) PT Raised to $90.00 at Credit Suisse Group

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EHTH. Truist reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.23.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth stock opened at $68.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.70. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $47.84 and a fifty-two week high of $137.49.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. Analysts expect that eHealth will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in eHealth by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 357,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,272,000 after purchasing an additional 87,258 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in eHealth by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,447,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,283,000 after buying an additional 386,943 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 235.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,541,000 after acquiring an additional 50,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 18.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.