Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Avory & Company LLC

Avory & Company LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,519 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Electronic Arts comprises about 5.3% of Avory & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Avory & Company LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $1,065,538,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,301,866,000 after buying an additional 2,747,815 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $365,597,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after buying an additional 2,125,286 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $254,804,000 after buying an additional 1,756,061 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $142,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,644.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total transaction of $848,390.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,890.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,046,419 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Shares of EA stock opened at $142.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

