Elysian (ELY) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last Week

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 32% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 8th. In the last week, Elysian has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysian has a total market cap of $531,251.23 and approximately $1.81 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00080890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00065512 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $466.11 or 0.00797495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00104732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,720.74 or 0.09787956 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00044578 BTC.

Elysian Coin Profile

Elysian (ELY) is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

