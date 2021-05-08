Emerald Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of ICE stock opened at $114.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.01 and a twelve month high of $121.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,484 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.