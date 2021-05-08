Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 1,140 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,890,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,204,000 after acquiring an additional 495,579 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,050,000 after acquiring an additional 446,222 shares during the period. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $84,155,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 839,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,631,000 after acquiring an additional 173,209 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $71,738,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $82.93 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.80 and a 200-day moving average of $90.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

