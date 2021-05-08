Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 230 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in RPM International by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in RPM International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in RPM International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM opened at $97.47 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.55.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

In other news, Director Thomas Gross sold 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $1,001,928.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,523.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.44.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

