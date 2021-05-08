Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 60 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,611 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in RingCentral by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,233,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in RingCentral by 1,614.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 184,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after buying an additional 173,550 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.43.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total value of $4,596,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,998,279.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 6,852 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.13, for a total value of $2,878,730.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,723,678.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,371 shares of company stock valued at $18,956,540. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $257.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.97 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.