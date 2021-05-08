Emerald Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,309,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $679,331,000 after purchasing an additional 114,393 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,814,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30,102 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,307,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,193,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,755,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,048,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,087,000 after acquiring an additional 162,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

XLRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $894,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total value of $1,407,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,344.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,150. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

XLRN opened at $118.18 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $146.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.55.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

