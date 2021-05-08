Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires 18,685 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth $60,385,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,715,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,990,000 after acquiring an additional 961,882 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,645,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter valued at about $46,906,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 68.3% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 512,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,138,000 after acquiring an additional 207,790 shares during the period. 33.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

In other news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $180,398,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811 over the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPRO stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. Open Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day moving average is $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.03 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

