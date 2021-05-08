Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $11.44 Million Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,970 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.34% of Merit Medical Systems worth $11,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $64.63 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $65.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 12,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $732,028.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $1,489,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,995.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,365 shares of company stock worth $3,324,383 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

