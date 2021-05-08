Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Makes New $6.96 Million Investment in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 620,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 1.82% of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $548,000.

In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb acquired 85,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $982,068.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FTCV stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $15.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97.

About Fintech Acquisition Corp. V

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

