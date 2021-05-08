Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 20,000 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 471,696 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in The Bancorp were worth $9,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBBK opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.66. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.03.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other The Bancorp news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $867,200.00. Also, Director James J. Mcentee III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TBBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

