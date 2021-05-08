Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.850-3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.79 billion-$18.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.88 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.85-3.95 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $95.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.23. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $95.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

