Employers Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Employers Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,675 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,983 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,577,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,770,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025,239 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,621,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,316 shares during the period. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 3,151,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,993 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXC opened at $44.68 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.55.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

