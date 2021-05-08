Employers Holdings Inc. Sells 9,995 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Employers Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,341 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,995 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.2% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

INTC stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average of $55.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.