Energizer (ENR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Energizer to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.09 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. Energizer’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect Energizer to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day moving average is $45.27. Energizer has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

ENR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 2,500 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,399.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

