Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Announces Earnings Results

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE ET traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 45,707,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,190,734. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $7.01. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.40 and a beta of 2.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

