Ensign Energy Services (ESI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.31) per share for the quarter.
Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$201.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$197.30 million.
TSE:ESI opened at C$1.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.04. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.45 and a 12 month high of C$1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.12. The stock has a market cap of C$185.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32.
Ensign Energy Services Company Profile
Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.
