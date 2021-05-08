Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. Envestnet’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Shares of ENV stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,720. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.07. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $58.54 and a 12-month high of $92.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -527.62 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENV shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

