Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.030-2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Envestnet also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.03 to $2.10 EPS.
NYSE:ENV traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,720. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -527.62 and a beta of 1.51. Envestnet has a one year low of $58.54 and a one year high of $92.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.29 and its 200-day moving average is $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.
Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Envestnet
Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
