Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.030-2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Envestnet also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.03 to $2.10 EPS.

NYSE:ENV traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,720. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -527.62 and a beta of 1.51. Envestnet has a one year low of $58.54 and a one year high of $92.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.29 and its 200-day moving average is $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

