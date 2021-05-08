Envista (NYSE:NVST) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Envista (NYSE:NVST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.34% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists; Equipment & Consumables segment develops, manufactures and markets dental equipment and supplies used in dental offices, including digital imaging systems, software and other visualization/magnification systems; handpieces and associated consumables; treatment units and other dental practice equipment; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents and cements and infection prevention products. Envista Holdings Corporation is based in Brea, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

NYSE:NVST opened at $45.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -349.85 and a beta of 2.00. Envista has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Envista will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Envista news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 4,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $186,456.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $497,966.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,043.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,176 shares of company stock worth $11,946,934. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Envista by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,069,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,145,000 after buying an additional 158,857 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,374,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter worth about $3,032,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Envista in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

