EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Increased to $467.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $467.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EPAM. Barclays lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $442.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. VTB Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $433.10.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $460.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $422.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.03. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $203.32 and a 1 year high of $466.21.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

