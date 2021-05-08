EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

EPAM Systems stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $460.20. 412,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,679. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 84.75, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.03. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $203.32 and a 12 month high of $466.21.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPAM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $442.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. VTB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.10.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.