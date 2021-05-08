EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Price Up 9.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)’s share price rose 9.2% during trading on Friday after Tudor Pickering upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Tudor Pickering now has a $24.00 price target on the stock. EQT traded as high as $20.12 and last traded at $20.10. Approximately 132,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,426,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EQT. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,704,000 after purchasing an additional 283,754 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,336,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 21,258 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 218,786 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

