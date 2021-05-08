Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS) Insider Buys £10,028 in Stock

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS) insider Sian Herbert purchased 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £10,028 ($13,101.65).

Shares of Equals Group stock opened at GBX 46.50 ($0.61) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of £83.12 million and a P/E ratio of -11.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 40.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 33.85. Equals Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 58 ($0.76).

Get Equals Group alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Equals Group from GBX 41 ($0.54) to GBX 54 ($0.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. The company operates a platform that enables personal and business customers to make payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of products through an integrated system.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Equals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.