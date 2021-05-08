Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) PT Raised to $180.00

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EQGPF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Equitable Group from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Equitable Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equitable Group from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Equitable Group from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.00.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Shares of EQGPF opened at $107.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.95 and its 200-day moving average is $85.31. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.26.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.