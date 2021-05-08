Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) PT Raised to C$148.00 at Raymond James

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.07% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EQB. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$146.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group to C$174.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$156.67.

Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$146.43 on Thursday. Equitable Group has a 12-month low of C$51.48 and a 12-month high of C$148.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 11.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$128.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$111.70.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.45 by C$0.53. The business had revenue of C$151.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$138.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitable Group will post 16.5400007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.92, for a total value of C$141,920.00. Also, Senior Officer Isabelle Farella sold 303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.60, for a total transaction of C$42,601.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$146,224. Insiders have sold 6,206 shares of company stock valued at $878,051 in the last ninety days.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

