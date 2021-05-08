Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Frank’s International’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FI)

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Frank’s International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine forecasts that the pipeline company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frank’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of FI stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. Frank’s International has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The company had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Frank’s International’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frank’s International during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Frank’s International during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Frank’s International during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

