Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for VICI Properties Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VICI Properties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

VICI has been the subject of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of VICI Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.40 on Thursday. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,577,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,898,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,904,000 after acquiring an additional 48,442 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,022,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,078,000 after acquiring an additional 145,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,508,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,434 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.19%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

