Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Chinook Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Nealon expects that the company will earn ($3.64) per share for the year.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.82). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 215.80%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KDNY. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

NASDAQ KDNY opened at $16.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.63. Chinook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $689.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

