Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Health Catalyst, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Health Catalyst in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper forecasts that the company will earn ($1.00) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $53.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.00. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $59.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 8.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth $2,900,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $657,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 7.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at $338,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $278,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,997.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $147,681.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,427.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,700. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

