Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Health Catalyst, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Health Catalyst in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper forecasts that the company will earn ($1.00) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $53.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.00. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $59.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 8.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth $2,900,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $657,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 7.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at $338,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $278,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,997.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $147,681.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,427.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,700. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

Earnings History and Estimates for Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

