Era Swap Tops 1-Day Volume of $197,659.00 (ES)

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Era Swap has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Era Swap has a total market capitalization of $160,521.34 and $197,659.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Era Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00082028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00021509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00062413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.04 or 0.00791620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.87 or 0.00103833 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,577.58 or 0.09514920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00044367 BTC.

Era Swap Profile

Era Swap is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 1,347,961,718 coins and its circulating supply is 19,622,271 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec . Era Swap’s official website is eraswap.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Buying and Selling Era Swap

