Essentia (ESS) Price Up 35.7% This Week

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last week, Essentia has traded up 35.7% against the US dollar. One Essentia coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Essentia has a market cap of $11.05 million and $340,073.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00081912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00021130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00063001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.19 or 0.00104129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.48 or 0.00785363 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,504.67 or 0.09367993 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00044009 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia is a coin. It launched on June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

