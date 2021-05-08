Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. Establishment Labs updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ ESTA traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.59. 102,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 1.15. Establishment Labs has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.35 and a 200-day moving average of $48.91.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESTA. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

