Ethereum Classic (ETC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.28 Billion

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $14.77 billion and approximately $20.28 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 183.1% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $126.96 or 0.00216316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,897.14 or 0.06640238 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

