Ethereum Push Notification Service Hits Market Capitalization of $15.66 Million (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 8th. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be bought for about $4.63 or 0.00007919 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market cap of $15.66 million and $4.36 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00068012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.82 or 0.00258046 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded 75,069.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $655.72 or 0.01121880 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00030830 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $454.32 or 0.00777298 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 288.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,384,150 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

