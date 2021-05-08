Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target dropped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.84% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.36.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $165.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.16. Etsy has a 12 month low of $69.35 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.95, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Simeone sold 4,811 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $954,598.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,009,039.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total value of $1,319,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,591,430.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 12.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Etsy by 6.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter worth about $403,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Etsy by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 484,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,790,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Etsy by 13.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.