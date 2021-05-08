Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $100.57

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.57 and traded as low as $93.85. Eurofins Scientific shares last traded at $93.95, with a volume of 2,630 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.