Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $100.57

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.57 and traded as low as $93.85. Eurofins Scientific shares last traded at $93.95, with a volume of 2,630 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

About Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit