Evercore ISI Raises Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $430.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $405.59.

ROKU stock traded up $32.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $317.00. 16,761,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,401,992. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.38 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.83. Roku has a 12 month low of $100.19 and a 12 month high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $15,142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,412,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 565,515 shares of company stock worth $236,374,425 in the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Roku by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,077,000 after acquiring an additional 831,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after acquiring an additional 618,127 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Roku by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,706,000 after purchasing an additional 476,242 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,226,000 after purchasing an additional 189,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,454,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,879,000 after purchasing an additional 214,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

