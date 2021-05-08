Eversource Energy (ES) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Eversource Energy to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 3.81-3.93 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. On average, analysts expect Eversource Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ES opened at $84.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $73.61 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

