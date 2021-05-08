Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.76. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 238,575 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63.

Get Evolve Transition Infrastructure alerts:

In other Evolve Transition Infrastructure news, CEO Gerald F. Willinger sold 38,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $40,505.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,261,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerald F. Willinger sold 136,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $148,248.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,261,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,467.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 239,551 shares of company stock worth $237,752. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.