Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on AQUA. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $29.31 on Thursday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.92.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $1,476,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,404,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,294 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 26.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 14,169 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 46.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 38.5% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 169,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 273,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.